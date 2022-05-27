EACC wants to seize Waititu’s Sh1.9 billion unexplained assets

The anti-corruption commission has filed a suit seeking to recover unexplained assets worth Sh1.94 billion amassed by former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) received a report that the ex-governor, who was impeached byn the Senate, had amassed wealth not commensurate to his known and legitimate sources of income when he held state offices between 2015 and 2020.

Within the stated period, Waititu served as Kabete MP from 2015 to 2017 and the Governor of County Government of Kiambu between 2017 and 2020.

Also Read: Ferdinand Waititu loses Sh52 million in botched property deal

According to the report, Waititu abused his position of trust as a state officer by engaging in transactions that conflicted with public interest.

“Investigations established that Mr Ferdinand Ndugu Waititu Babayao abused his position of trust as a Member of Parliament – Kabete Constituency and later as Governor – Kiambu County, for private gain by engaging in transactions which were in conflict with public interest and amassed wealth that was disproportionate to his known legitimate sources of income,” a brief by EACC reads in part.

EACC says that Waititu embezzled public funds through fictitious and fraudulent procurement contracts where he concealed his private interests in tenders awarded to companies contracted to offer services to the County Government of Kiambu.

“The contractors, upon payment, transferred proceeds of the fraudulent procurement contracts to Mr Waititu, his wife Susan Wangari and their companies – Saika Two Estates Developers Limited, Bienvenue Delta Hotel and Bins Management Services Limited as kick-backs,” EACC says.

Over the said period, EACC adds that Waititu, his kin and companies associated with them amassed assets amounting to Sh1, 937, 709, 376 with the ex-governor amassing Sh928, 873, 317 and his wife Sh282, 871, 658. Saika Two Estate Developers Limited got Sh906, 329, 068, Bienvenue Delta Hotel Sh56, 924, 332 and Bins Management Services Limited Sh62, 711, 000.

According to the anti-corruption commission, Waititu then acquired five luxury motor-vehicles, 15 properties and 3 multi-story buildings within Nairobi Central Business District in a bid to conceal the ill-gotten proceeds.