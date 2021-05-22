EACC sues Evans Kidero, ex-MP John Ndirangu over Sh68m City Hall fraud

John Ndirangu

Former Embakasi Central Member MP John Ndirangu addresses the press on April 17, 2017.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

 A judge has barred former MP John Ndirangu from selling or transferring a parcel of land in Thika town, which the anti-graft body says he acquired using proceeds of crime.

Related

More from News

  1. PRIME Wanted: Prison sergeant who ran Sh200m con syndicate

  2. Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

  3. PRIME BBI legal fight goes to Court of Appeal

  4. DRC volcano lava flow halts in Goma suburbs

  5. Uhuru’s aides plot life after 2022 polls

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.