EACC stops hiring of graft suspect at varsities placement agency

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks at a Nairobi hotel during a function on February 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
logo (5)

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

The anti-graft agency has launched investigations into circumstances under which the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) recruited an individual with a corruption case in court.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.