EACC now seeks Sh50m to carry out integrity checks

The anti-corruption watchdog requires Sh50 million for mandatory integrity checks on individuals seeking elective positions.

The amount is part of the Sh360 million the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has requested in additional funding in the supplementary budget for the 2021/22 financial year currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak, while appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (JLAC) to push for the additional funds, warned that unless the money is made available, the commission may not vet aspirants. It is a requirement of the Leadership and Integrity Act that individuals seeking elective and appointive positions in the county and national governments be vetted by the EACC. This means that people with integrity issues will likely find their names on ballot papers.

“This is the time for the EACC to be alert in terms of background checks. We have the mandate to tell IEBC [Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission] the people who are suitable for clearance in the elections, but we cannot do that without doing background checks, which require money,” Mr Mbarak told JLAC, chaired by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano.

In the current financial year, the commission has been allocated Sh3.33 billion for recurrent and development expenditure.

Sh3.26 billion

EACC was given Sh3.26 billion, with Sh67.5 million going to development. As at February 4, 2022, the budgetary balance for recurrent expenditure was Sh1.13 billion, with development at Sh29.86 million.

But Mr Mbarak said the allocation for the year could not meet the expectations of the commission without additional funds.

Mr Mbarak’s appeal to JLAC comes on a day individuals in the public service, among them Cabinet secretaries and chief administrative secretaries, were on a rush to beat the February 9 deadline to resign from public office. The law requires individuals in public service, who wish to run for political office, must resign at least six months before the election date.

Other than the integrity suitability verification, EACC requires Sh130 million to implement the targeted investigations and undercover operations on high priority projects and programmes at the national and county levels.

To increase investigation capacity through acquisition of investigative tools and motor vehicles to facilitate field operations, the commission requires an additional Sh100 million.

Corruption prevention programmes

Furthermore, Sh80 million is needed to enhance corruption prevention programmes and public awareness on ethics and integrity. The request for the additional funding was submitted to the National Treasury in August last year.

However, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani noted that the request could not be granted because of the country’s fiscal position that had not improved due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In October 2021, Mr Yatani told the commission that the request for additional funding would be reviewed during the preparation of the supplementary budget I “for funding considerations if the fiscal space allows”.