EACC: Most leaders don’t meet integrity standards

The Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission Secretary and CEO Twalib Mbarak has lamented over the failure of many leaders or persons seeking elective positions to meet the integrity threshold, according to Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

Mr Mbarak said despite being blacklisted, some of the aspirants won elective seats and even assumed public office despite facing criminal charges including corruption and economic crimes.

Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution says that a leader who has integrity issues is unfit for office.

Mr Mbarak said that during the 2017 elections, the anti-graft agency submitted a list of 106 aspirants who had outstanding integrity issues after undertaking integrity verification for 16, 182 aspirants for various elective positions.

Public office

“Despite the efforts made so far, we as a county are yet to meet the threshold envisaged under Chapter 6, especially in election of persons to public office,” said Mr Mbarak.

He added that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has still cleared leaders despite the various integrity related cases.

“The IEBC has severally stated that it cleared all of them due to the absence of a clear legal framework for barring aspirants who do not meet the integrity threshold under Chapter 6," he said.

He was speaking during the Kenya Media Sector Working Group meeting at the Leopard Beach Hotel in Kwale County. The meeting of the Kenya Editors Guild was also attended by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji.

Mr Chebukati said that as the 2022 elections approach, the commission will continue working with the media for transparency.

Transparency

“We will work with the media to enhance the transparency of electoral processes and ensure accountability of election results from polling stations,” he said.

At the same time, Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji urged leaders and Kenyans to uphold integrity in the elections, saying his office had already put in place measures to handle election offences. He said that prosecution of some election offences can be complex.

He, however, said his office has a specialised division on election and hate speech cases. He said that his office, in partnership with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority and the National Police Service, is developing procedures on offences committed by the police.