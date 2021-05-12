EACC eyes seizure of Kidero’s Sh540,000 a month luxury flats

Evans Kidero

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Otiayo Guguyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The commission has launched a court bid to recover the Sh14.4 million from Dr Kidero and is alternatively seeking one of the apartments to be held in trust on behalf of City Hall.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has revealed a trail of cash allegedly stolen from City Hall and used in the upgrade luxurious apartments in Nairobi’s Riverside Drive that are owned by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.