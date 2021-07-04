EACC denies raiding lawyer John Khaminwa's office

Suspected detectives on Saturday stormed Dr John Khaminwa’s office in what the barrister believes was a “veiled attack” meant to frustrate advocates representing clients against the State.

Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Mr Nelson Havi, claimed the officers were from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), but the commission's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Twalib Mbarak, denied this.

Dr Khaminwa said two people stormed his office at 11 am to interrogate him.

“I couldn’t understand what they needed from me,” he said. “They asked my assistant if she could give them some money but she didn’t.”

EACC wishes to notify the public that it did not conduct any operation yesterday and media reports suggesting that EACC visited the offices of John Khaminwa Senior Counsel are unfounded. — EACC (@EACCKenya) July 4, 2021

BBI hearings

The incident came after weeklong submissions on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Court of Appeal, and a day after Dr Khaminwa, representing opponents of the BBI, made his case.

The initiative is the outcome of the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

Dr Khaminwa on Friday called out President Kenyatta’s administration for “violation of the Constitution”.

Khaminwa: Don’t entertain the President, he doesn’t obey the court

In an address to the press, Mr Havi termed the office raid an indirect signal meant to intimate advocates.

The LSK boss, while insisting the people behind the raid were from the EACC, said they did not have a legitimate reason to raid Dr khaminwa’s office, "partly because the EACC is only mandated to investigate officers holding public office”.

“Our concern as LSK is based on the fact that yesterday (Friday), when we were before the Court of Appeal, Dr Khaminwa made hard-hitting but factual statements against the administration of President Kenyatta, in so far as his refusal to obey court orders is concerned … in so far as his refusal to swear-in judges ... and his overall violation of the Constitution," he added.

“We have a reason to believe this is a veiled attack; a threat intended to put pressure on Dr Khaminwa and the entire legal fraternity, so that we don’t perform our role as required of us as officers of the court.”

He addressed journalists flanked by Dr Khaminwa and other lawyers representing opponents of the BBI.

Dr John Khaminwa has a word with LSK President Nelson Havi at his office in Nairobi on July 3, 2021, after a raid by two EACC detectives. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Lawyers worried

Given the magnitude and the high stakes of the BBI case, Mr Havi asked colleagues who represented the BBI opponents to be watchful of any unusual happenings around them.

“We are worried but we’re not fearful because we know what we’re doing is the correct thing,” the LSK president said.

“All my colleagues who participated in this exercise should be firm but vigilant. Bearing in mind that those who are most vulnerable are the ones who represented the opponents of the BBI, point out and let us know if there is any case where you suspect your life is in danger,” he added.