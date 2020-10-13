Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

EACC warns State officers against dabbling in politics

  • In a circular addressed to Parliament, the Judiciary and the Executive, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has stressed appointed public officers are prohibited from activities that undermine the “political neutrality of their office”.
  • EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak has directed appointed public officers holding positions in political parties to resign immediately and those engaged in political campaigns to stop.

On the back of some Cabinet secretaries dabbling in politics, the anti-corruption agency has cautioned appointed State officers risk prosecution for participating in political party affairs.

