EACC boss: Kenyans know Waiguru’s integrity issues

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has hit out on Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru over claims that the integrity body is being used to frustrate her after joining Deputy President William Ruto camp.

The EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak has termed the utterances as “shameful” arguing that Kenyans know Waiguru’s social standing on integrity issues.

“Governor Anne Waiguru’s comments are extremely shameful, as Kenyans know her well including her social standing on integrity,” he said.

Taking to her social media, Ms Waiguru had said the EACC is being used by higher powers to try to manage electoral issues, in what she referred to as a state capture.

“Were it not for constitutional safeguards that separate investigations, prosecution and adjudication, EACC on behalf of their Harambee House masters would have hanged some of us for moving to UDA on the basis of rumor, frivolous allegations and cooked stories without the need of a trial” she said in her tweet.

She went on to say: “Fortunately, culpability under our law is determined on the basis of evidence and not by them. Trying to manage electoral issues through institutional state capture won’t cut. Not in this Kenya!”

The integrity body had explained that it wants the governor to be barred from contesting in the August elections over issues of integrity.

She has been accused of abusing office by receiving irregular payments of travel imprests amounting to Sh10, 634, 614 for nonexistent or non-official trips.

The commission also wants to bar two other presidential aspirants, one running mate and 240 aspirants from the August 9 polls. The presidential aspirants include Mwangi wa Iria, who has been accused of obstructing EACC agents and obstructing evidence.