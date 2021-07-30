EAC ministry in Sh120 million irregular payment scandal

The East African Community (EAC) ministry is on the spot over Sh120.98 million paid to a consultant without the required documents.

The money was paid to IBM for information technology consultancy services, a matter flagged by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu in her report on the ministry’s accounts for the 2018/19 financial year.

Appearing Thursday before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which is considering the report, EAC Principal Secretary Kevit Desai was unable to explain the irregular payment.

Committee members Jessica Mbalu (Kibwezi East), Aden Duale (Garissa Township), Joseph Ngugi (Gatanga) and Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula) had demanded that the PS explain how the money was paid without the right documents.

“How did you pay the money without the required documents? Are you sure what you did was the right thing?” Ms Mbalu, the committee’s vice-chairperson, demanded from Dr Desai.

The consultancy services were for ease of doing business at the ministry and its budget had been included in the 2018/19 financial year’s first supplementary budget.

The original documents, including invoices and the initial local service order issued in 2016/2017 when the services were procured, were all the auditors needed for verification.

Ms Gathungu notes in the audit report that no plausible explanation was given to show why the EAC ministry took over and paid the “unsupported pending bills”.

“This committee needs all the documents that were used to pay this consultant. Without them you will be cited for an irregular payment and I hope you know the consequences,” Mr Ngugi warned the PS, who was with a retinue of ministry officers including accountants and finance and procurement officers.

Inadequate preparation

But what infuriated committee members was Dr Desai’s own admission that no valid documents were used to pay the money, prompting them to cry fraud.

“It is the originals that we did not have when making the payment,” Dr Desai told the committee.

When taken to task about this, the PS told the MPs that the presentation he was making to the committee “is not adequately prepared, it seems” even as he sought more time to submit the required information.

Mr Duale was not amused by Dr Desai’s preparedness.

“As an accounting officer of the ministry, you are obligated to pay using valid documents but this did not happen. So, how did you pay without the critical documents?” Mr Duale posed.

“You also knew that you were appearing before this committee today. But you never bothered to prepare enough.”

Scrutiny of the records supporting the payments, the audit report said, revealed that the consultancy services were procured by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Cooperatives on February 14, 2017.

This was, however, way before the function of doing business was transferred to the EAC ministry on April 1, 2019.

But though Dr Desai was not in charge at the time, in the spirit of collective responsibility in the management of public affairs, he is the one accountable for the expenditure.

Dr Desai was also unable to prove the expenditure of Sh29.92 million on procuring ministry assets.

That includes Sh4 million for furniture and general equipment.

But the ministry did not provide quotations issued to suppliers for audit review.

“This negligence is of the highest level. More than two years down the line since this audit report was released, you are yet to provide the required documents to the auditors,” Mr Duale said.