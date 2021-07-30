EAC ministry in Sh120 million irregular payment scandal

EAC Principal Secretary Kevit Desai

Kevit Desai, the Principal Secretary in the State Department for the East African Community (EAC).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The money was paid to IBM for information technology consultancy services, a matter flagged by Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu.

The East African Community (EAC) ministry is on the spot over Sh120.98 million paid to a consultant without the required documents.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.