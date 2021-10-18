Dusit D2 hotel
File | Diana Ngila

DusitD2 land owner’s Sh703m loan that ballooned to Sh5bn

By  Brian Wasuna

What you need to know:

  • Two years ago, 14 Riverside Drive suffered one of the worst terror attacks in Kenya’s history.
  • Riverside Drive hosts several embassies and foreign multinationals with business interests in Kenya.

When Vinay Sanghrajka decided to venture into the real estate industry in 2008, he set his eyes on the high end of the market with a plan to develop grade A offices in Nairobi’s exclusive Riverside suburb.

