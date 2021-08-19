Duale wants KNBS probed for delaying release of data

MPs now want the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) investigated for delaying the release of reports that are critical in setting policy for the national and county governments.

A statement sought in the National Assembly by Garissa Township MP Aden Duale wants the Finance and National Planning Committee to investigate the delay and cite the management of KNBS for breaching the Statistics Act of 2006.

Mr Duale also wants the Finance committee chaired by Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga to establish why the KNBS board should not be disbanded for neglect of duty and failure to produce the reports as required by the law.

“Despite the requirements of the Act on the timelines, KNBS has acted in breach of the law by delaying and refusing to release very critical reports that inform the national policy,” Mr Duale says in the document filed in the House.

“It is on account of this blatant breach of the law that I therefore seek this statement,” he told the House.

Timeliness

The Statistics Act enumerates the principles which guide KNBS in the performance of its functions and includes the need to ensure timeliness are adhered to in the release of statistical information.

In terms of statistical information, the KNBS, under the Statistics Act, is required to conduct two broad types of surveys — the household-based and establishment-based surveys.

The two survey reports help inform policy formulation, planning, budgeting and oversight by the three arms of government including Parliament.

The reports, whose delay Mr Duale wants investigated include the Annual Economic Survey of 2021, the Leading Economic Indicators and the Quarterly Gross Domestic Product (QGDP) report.

Others are the Quarterly and Annual Activities reports and other official statistics.

For instance, the Annual Economic Survey 2021 was to be released by April 30, 2021 as per the Statistics Act to inform Parliament and the National Treasury on the processing of annual budget estimates for the 2021/22 financial year and the medium term.

Despite the requirements of the law, the report has not been published.

The Leading Economic Indicators report is critical in highlighting changes in Consumer Price Indices (CPI) and inflation, interest and exchange rates.

The report was due in February 2021 but it is yet to be published.

“KNBS has persistently delayed releasing the document,” Mr Duale says in the statement filed in the House.

Quarterly QGDP report

KNBS is required to publish a quarterly QGDP report within 90 days after the end of each quarter.

The QGDP report is critical in informing the government and the private sector how various sectors of the economy performed and guide both in planning.

But despite its importance, the Bureau is yet to publish the fourth QGDP report for the calendar year 2020 and the first quarter for the calendar year 2021.

The law further allows the KNBS to, within four months after the end of the financial year, prepare and submit to the Cabinet Secretary an annual operation report for the board of the bureau.

The Cabinet secretary is subsequently required to submit the report to the National Assembly within 14 days.

However, the report is yet to be submitted to the House.

The KNBS is also yet to release quarterly officials’ statistics reports such as Quarterly Labour Survey reports and Quarterly Balance of Payment reports.

“The delay and non-release of these critical reports, if it continues unchecked, risks jeopardising the operations of the government and more so Parliament,” warns Mr Duale.

Parliament relies on these reports in performance of its functions including approving the annual national budget and formulation of legislation.

In the performance of functions of KNBS, the law requires its board to appoint officers and staff as may be necessary for the proper and efficient discharge of its functions.

Promote professionalism

The law further mandates the board to promote professionalism by facilitating professional training and ensuring discipline among the staff.

In undertaking the probe, the Wanga-led committee will be required to establish the reasons for the delay and non-release of the country’s official statistical reports.

The committee also has the mandate to establish the number of staff appointed by the board in the last five years including internal promotions done while indicating, among others, the number of staff hired, gender, age and county of birth, among other parameters, as per the Constitution.

Mr Duale claims that despite the Constitution and the Statistics Act requiring fair competition, merit, fairness and diversity, among others, in the recruitment of government employees, the KNBS board has practiced favouritism, nepotism, and non-adherence to regional balance in recruiting and appointing officers.

The annual budgetary allocation to KNBS for the last five years is also a matter for the committee to establish while indicating the manner in which it has been utilised in support of the operations and functions of KNBS.

County statistics

KNBS will also be required to explain the steps it has taken to support counties in the production of county statistics for planning and development as per the law.

KNBS is the principal agency of the government that collects, analyses and disseminates statistical data in Kenya.

This includes collecting, compiling, analysing, abstracting and disseminating statistical information on the matters specified in the law.

KNBS is also responsible for establishing standards and ensuring the use of best practices and methods in the production and dissemination of statistical information across the national statistical system.