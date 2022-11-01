Dry spell is over, weatherman says in its forecast

After months of dry weather spell across the country ravaging Kenyans and animals, the weatherman has said that the wait for rain could finally be over.

In its seven-day weather forecast, Kenya Meteorological Department says that most parts of the country will receive rain in this month of November.

Rainfall is expected over several parts of the country including the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central and South Rift Valley, the highlands east of the Rift Valley, the Coastal region and Northeastern Kenya.

Mornings are likely to be generally sunny in the highlands west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Central and South Rift Valley, and afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur over few places and occasionally spreading to several places.

Also, night showers are expected over few places in Kisii, Nyamira, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, West-Pokot, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori, Baringo, Nakuru and Narok counties.

In Turkana, and Samburu counties, days are expected to be generally sunny and nights partly cloudy.

However, occasional night showers may occur over few places during the first half of the forecast period.

Cloudiness, at times accompanied by rains, is expected in the morning giving way to sunny intervals in Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka, and Nairobi counties.

The weather in Machakos, Kitui, Makueni, Kajiado and Taita Taveta counties is likely to be generally sunny mornings though rains may occur over few places. Occasional afternoon and night showers are likely to occur over few places in these areas.