Drug trafficker earns life imprisonment

Anne Achieng Anyanga

Anne Achieng Anyanga boarding a prison bus after she was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Photo credit: Richard Munguti | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A Nairobi court has handed a drug trafficker life imprisonment.

