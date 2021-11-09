Drought-hit Kenyans to receive cash, not food aid

Pastoralists

A herd of livestock at Koreni in Lamu County. Pastoralists in the county have lamented over delayed implementation of slaughter and de-stocking programmes to cushion them against losses occasioned by drought.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mercy Chelangat

Kenyans in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) will receive a stipend of Sh3,000 (per household)  and Sh2,000 (per individual) from the government beginning next month, instead of food rations.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.