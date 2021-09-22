Drop that lazy coat and start working if you want good life

We live in times of infinite options; a time we want to attempt everything but commit to nothing.

We have trouble committing to relationships, lifestyles and even professions.

The modern generation amuses. It has been dubbed the era of soft life since few are ready to toil and sweat.

We don’t want to read late into the night because “education is not everything”.

We do not save what we earn because “You Only Live Once (YOLO). We will die at some point, we say.

We do nothing but hope for immediate success. We are not checking up on friends.

Glued on phones

All we do is sit all day glued on phones, laptops and other gadgets posting memes.

We share information that appeals to our laziness and lies to us that everything is okay. Ironically, we keep lamenting of not being favoured by the “system”.

This generation suffers from a mysterious disease whose end nobody knows.

Parents tell us to work hard. Unfortunately, they are afraid of calling us lazy for fear of hurting us emotionally.

We are a generation that does not take criticism positively – with some running away from home, giving up in life, abusing drugs and even worse, committing suicide “because we are not loved”. We are lazy and do not want to commit to anything. But we know what we want and have the guts to say it loud.

“When I grow up, I want a man who spoils me, I want a submissive woman, I want a fit body,” we tell whoever cares to listen.

The question is, what are we willing to give? We pray to God asking for help. For you the professional dreamer, wake up and begin living it by putting in hours.

Stability takes effort, relationships are mutual and progress is won on your feet.

Hard work

Nothing good comes easy. Soft life is hard work worn inside out.

You do not manifest your way into a soft life, you “bleed” into it; unless of course you are born in it!

Remember, the only difference between our dreams and reality is effort.



