Drivers arrested while transporting scrap metal to Tanzania using fake Nema licences

Police working with customs officials at the Taita-Taveta border have arrested two lorry drivers who were transporting scrap metal to Tanzania using fake National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) licences.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chairman Anthony Mwaura said the authority would intensify surveillance at all border points to rid them of smugglers.

Mr Mwaura, however, warned customs officers against colluding with those smuggling scrap metal to neighbouring countries, saying stern action would be taken against such officials.

Confirming the incident, Scrap Metal Council chairperson Francis Mugo said the hawk-eyed police together with customs officials noticed the fake documents during their regular inspection of trucks heading to neighbouring countries.

"One of the trucks was escorted by KRA officials to Taveta customs where it is being held. We are investigating how the owner managed to obtain the Nema licence before he is charged in court," said Mugo.

The other truck is being processed pending verification of the documents provided by the driver before action is taken.

Nema Director General Mamo Mamo said his officers were investigating the authenticity of the licence presented by the traders.

"My officers are in the process of verifying the validity of the documents after which action will be taken," Mamo said.

The truck, registration number KAD 803R, was transporting 10 tonnes of scrap batteries. The truck belongs to Shallin Enterprises based in Mombasa.

Mr Mugo expressed concern that most of the scrap metal from vandalised infrastructure was being smuggled out of the country.

"We have observed that most of the vandalised materials are smuggled to neighbouring countries where the enforcement aspect is a bit relaxed," said Mr Mugo.

The Scrap Metal Council has repeatedly expressed concern over the increasing cases of scrap metal being smuggled out of the country and is urging security agencies to step up efforts to stop unscrupulous traders from operating.

Mugo said the most smuggled metal was scrap batteries, which were in high demand in neighbouring countries.

Police records show that so far 50 trucks carrying millions of dollars worth of scrap batteries into Tanzania have been intercepted at border posts.

Mr Mugo said most of those transporting scrap batteries to neighbouring markets do not have valid licences from the Scrap Metal Council or others as required by law.

"The Council commends the police for a job well done and further calls on all scrap metal dealers across the country to ensure that they have valid licences so that they can trade," said Mugo.