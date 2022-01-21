Matatus

Matatus wait for passengers at Commercial terminus on Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi in September 2020. 

File | Nation Media Group

Drive to shield women from abuse in matatus

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Studies stress that safety and security is a major concern for most female commuters in Nairobi.
  • Report highlighted the need for measures to protect female commuters from harassment.

At least five days a week, Mary Chege, 25, boards a bus from Luthuli Avenue in downtown Nairobi for her Ruiru residence.

