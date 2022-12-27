Dream job: From toothpaste hawker in Kenya to military man in the US

Born and raised in a small village in Kenya, I never imagined myself in the US Navy.

Growing up, I did not like any job that required one to wear a uniform.

There was this one time I tried applying for a military job back home and was told to pay Sh5,000 to the person who was to connect me to the job.

This contributed to my resentment towards military jobs.

My name is Jackson Maina. I was born and raised in Njoro Constituency.

My parents were employed farmers, they used to earn peanuts but it sustained us and took care of our basic needs.

In 2011, I finished my class eight studies and got 243 marks, but my parents had no money to take me to a secondary school, I thought why not repeat as I gave them more time to find the money.

Second time lucky

I did the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams for the second time in 2012 and scored more than 300 marks.

My parents still had no money to admit me to secondary school; we were barely surviving on breakfast and supper.

Then my mother joined a merry-go -round chama, where a group of women come together and contribute some amount of money that they would lend to each other when the need arises. She received Sh20,000 from the group.

With the money, I joined a boarding secondary school in Laikipia.

My father had no job at the time and my mother was the sole provider.

I managed to go through my Form One education, however, in Form Two, school fees became a challenge.

I had two options, to either drop out of school or become a day scholar.

I joined a day school near my home.

While here, my mother worked hard to ensure I completed my studies. Whenever I got sent away from school for not paying fees, she would find Sh1,000 and give it to the school, pleading with the administration to allow me back.

Towards the end of Form Three, things took a different turn. I got a mobile phone that saw my studies taking a different direction, I failed my exams.

I got a D grade for the first time, and when I finished Form Four, I had failed.

My father believed in me. He knew I would do well and join a university to later pursue a good career. May his soul continue to rest in peace. Yes, he died.

I did not take life seriously, I thought I would finish Form Four and get a well paying job.

There were not many job opportunities for me. I got a sales and marketing one in Nyahururu, not a fancy one. I would go around advertising Colgate, convincing people to buy the toothpaste.

For each tube of Colgate bought, I would get a commission of Sh6.

I gave up on the job and went to Maralal in Samburu, where I reconnected with a high school friend. He was doing manual construction. He got tired of hosting me and I had to go back home, where I would sometimes get an opportunity to escort a truck driver to Uganda. A few weeks later, the area chief called me; an opportunity to join the National Youth Service (NYS) had come up. In 2017, I joined the NYS and graduated in 2020.

I went back to Samburu and applied for the Kazi Mtaani programme.

I got a job as a night security guard earning Sh8,000. The money was too little to sustain me. I did construction work part-time.

I had applied for the US Green Card and in May 2021, results were out. I was among those who got the green light to apply for it.

However, the same day I received the good news, my father died.

I needed Sh200,000 to process everything and go to the United States.

I sold everything in my house but still the amount was little, I managed to raise only about Sh50,000.

I applied for salary advances and loans, but I still did not reach the target.

A well-wisher then paid for my air ticket and hosted me in the United States.

I went for my visa application interview in February this year , an opportunity that opened more doors for me.

In August, I joined the US Navy and graduated in November this year.

I went to school for one month and graduated on December 2.