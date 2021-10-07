Fredrick Mwangi Wango
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Teacher who defiled pupil causes drama as he is jailed for 20 years

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A 45-year-old primary school teacher on Wednesday caused drama at the Milimani Law Courts after he was jailed for 20 years for defiling a Standard Six pupil five years ago.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.