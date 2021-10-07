Teacher who defiled pupil causes drama as he is jailed for 20 years

A 45-year-old primary school teacher on Wednesday caused drama at the Milimani Law Courts after he was jailed for 20 years for defiling a Standard Six pupil five years ago.

Fredrick Mwangi Wango, in a fit of anger, threw down the Bible he was earlier reading before sentence was passed.

In the corridor outside the trial court, Wango, who was being escorted to the cells by a female prison warder, attempted to escape but the officer held him firmly.

The warder beckoned a colleague to assist her escort the defiler to the prison cells to start his sentence.

Before Senior Principal Magistrate David Ndungi announced his verdict Wango had said prayers while covering his face with a white face towel.

He could be seen reading the Bible while in the dock.

Threw Bible down

But after he was sentenced, he threw down the Bible together with the face towel then yelled, “Jesus why have you forsaken me yet the scriptures I read assured me l will be set free.”

While lifting his hands towards heaven he again shouted, “Jehovah God you are righteous. What has happened to me now? Jesus my saviour, do I really deserve this jail term. What have I done to deserve it?”

When the convict was being taken to the basement cells of the Milimani High Court where he was detained to await the prison bus to take him to start the two-decade jail term, Wango seemed to come to terms with the court’s pronouncement, and as he entered the prison cells, he again cried loudly, “Wooooi.”

The warders ushered him into the cells and watched as he cried out while holding onto the door grills.

While sentencing the teacher, Mr Ndungi said he violated the rights of the minor instead of protecting them.

Children’s rights

He rejected his mitigation that he should be given “a second chance in life to reform and take care of his two children”.

“Your children’s rights are not superior to [those of] the girl you defiled repeatedly until she lost count between 2015 and 2016,” Mr Ndungi said.

Wango, a father of two, who teaches in a city school, begun his drama last week when he collapsed upon being convicted, then cried uncontrollably.

The magistrate said the convict had made it a routine to defile the girl.

“The girl could not remember the number of times the accused defiled her then threatened her with dire consequences should she disclose the illicit and illegal affair,” Mr Ndungi stated.

The magistrate said accused lured the girl to his Mathare Estate residence around 6am when she was heading to school on the day his illicit affair was discovered.

Wango locked up the girl then went to school and returned after 9am to carry out his secret mission.

After 6pm on March 20, 2016, the complainant had not returned from, school prompting her uncle a police officer to call the school.

When approached, Wango denied holding the girl at his residence.

Found in teacher’s house

But her guardian decided to check in the teacher’s house since she used to go and spent time there.

“True to his fears he found the girl dressed in school uniform in the accused’s house. He was arrested and the girl taken for examination at a city hospital,” Mr Ndungi said.

Medical reports presented in court showed that the girl had been defiled.

The court ruled that Wango had turned the girl into his wife as “she testified that she could sneak from Western Kenya to cohabitate with the accused.”

“The prosecution has proved that the accused defiled the complainant,” the court ruled.

The magistrate gave the convict 14 days to appeal.