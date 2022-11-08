Dr Resila Onyango appointed new Police spokesperson replacing Bruno Shiosho

The National Police Service (NPS) has named Dr Resila Atieno Onyango as the new spokesperson replacing Mr Bruno Shiosho in new changes announced on Tuesday.

Mr Shioso has been promoted to Commandant of the National Police Training Campus in Kiganjo. He will take over from incoming Police Inspector General Japheth Koome.

Dr Onyango has also earned the first-ever woman cop title with a PhD to be appointed as spokesperson.

She made headlines last year when she became the first woman police officer to acquire a doctorate in the NPS's history.



She holds a Master of Science degree in Criminology from the University of Pennsylvania, USA which she earned through a scholarship.



The senior police officer joined the NPS in 2003 in which during her graduation from the training Campus in Kiganjo, she was named the best female recruit.



Dr Onyango has also served as the Deputy Director of Planning at the Office of the Inspector General of Police, worked as a Criminal Intelligence officer with Interpol at the regional bureau of East Africa.



The Central Regional Police Commander Manaseh Musyoka was also affected by the newest changes announced on Tuesday.



Musyoka has been moved to Nairobi region in the same capacity, replacing James Mugera who has retired from the service.



He (Musyoka) is to be replaced by Lydia Ligami.



Paul Langat will be headed to Western region as the Commander to take over from Peris Muthoni who has also retired while Catherine Mugwe is to serve as the Staff Officer training at the Police Headquarters.

Police believe the changes will help in implementing delivery.