DPP withdraws Sh500 million land fraud case against Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been acquitted in a Sh500 million land fraud case in which he was charged along with his wife Irene Nzisa and six others.

In dropping the case, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji told Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that Wanjigi would be a state witness in a fresh case against 11 others already charged over the same land.

Mr Ochoi heard that Wanjigi had nothing to do with the land dispute, which was bought by a company wholly owned by his wife, Irene Nzisa.

The DPP, through prosecutor James Gachoka, prayed for the case to be withdrawn, saying "Wanjigi and the seven others should not have been charged".

Gachoka told Ochoi that an exhaustive review of the evidence against the charges before the court had been carried out and "it was found that the persons before the court should not have been charged in the first place".

He said they were victims of a wrong decision.

Gachoka said Wanjigi and the other seven should have been treated as complainants and witnesses.

Gachoka said he had therefore been instructed by the DPP to seek the withdrawal of the case against Wanjigi, his wife Irene Nzisa and others under Section 87 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Under Section 87 (a) of the CPC, a suspect can be arrested and charged in future if the investigating authorities have strong evidence.

The DPP said that after reviewing the case, he had directed that the real perpetrators of the fraud be charged.

"Apart from Mohamed Nooran who is now deceased, the rest of the accused will be treated as witnesses in the fresh case against Henry Njenga and 10 others," Gachoka said.

Njenga is a director of Horizon Hills Limited, which claimed to have bought the land and obtained a title from the Ministry of Lands.

Besides Njenga, the other suspects named in the new land fraud case are David Njenga Samson Kuria, Njenga, Antony Masengo Anabaka, Cissy Kalunde Musembi, Valentine Jelimo Kibire, Lawrence Njogu Mungai, Kepha Odhiambo Okongo and Martin Esakina Papa.

In a brief ruling, Mr Ochoi dismissed the case and discharged the accused under section 87 (a) of the CPC, saying "they will be treated as state witnesses in the case against 11 other persons charged before Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina".

In the Wanjigi case, Wanjigi and his wife Irene Nzisa were charged alongside Himanshu Velji Dodhia alias Himanshu Velji Premchard Dodhia, Kaneez Nooran, Mohamed Hussein Noorani (now deceased), Mohammed Hussanali, Kairu Augustine Thuo and John Nyanjua Njenga.

They were accused of conspiring to commit an offence on various dates between 9 April 2010 and June 2018 by forging a title deed to land registered as IR.65800 LR No 1870/II/200 Deed Plan No 175145 dated 29 July 1993 in the name of Horizon Hills Limited (HHL).

Jimmy, Irene Nzisa and John Nyanjua Njenga were accused of obtaining Sh56 million from Kenroid Limited by purporting to be able to sell a parcel of land registered as IR.65800 LR No 1870/II/200 deed plan No 175145 dated 29 July 1993, which is the subject of another pending High Court case.

The land measures 0.3314 hectares and is registered in the name of Auream Limited.

Immediately after his release, Wanjigi told the media that he was charged because of his political ambitions to contest the country's presidency in the last general elections.

"Power is transient and leaders are expected to set a good example because it does not last," Wanjigi said.

He however thanked the new DCI Mohamed Amin and the DPP for reconsidering the decision to charge him, saying "justice has been done".