DPP withdraws terror charges against journalist Laban-Cliff Onserio

The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn terror charges against journalist Laban-Cliff Onserio after the parties entered into a deferred plea agreement. A deferred prosecution deal is one in which a prosecutor agrees to grant amnesty in exchange for the defendant agreeing to fulfill certain requirements

Mr Onserio's lawyer Ishmael Nyaribo of IN Nyaribo Advocates on Monday said that Kahawa Court magistrate Boaz Ombewa has marked the file as closed after the DPP withdrew the charges.

He added that Mr Onserio was yet to take a plea on the charges.

Mr Onserio works for Standard Media Group where he is the Chief of Staff.

The journalist, who was arrested on December 20 at a parking bay owned by Holy Family Basilica, denies any wrongdoing.

Police said he was arrested after a stun grenade was found in his car by officers who had been called in by the church’s guards to respond to an altercation involving the journalist.