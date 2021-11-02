Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

DPP wants to retain slain NLC director's evidence against MP Ayub Savula, others

From right: Former ICT PS Sammy Itemere, Lugari MP Ayub Savula Angatia and former Director of Government Advertising Agency Dennis Kuko in court on March 27, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Prosecutors want to keep the evidence of a former National Land Commission official in the Sh122.3 million theft case against Lugari MP Ayub Savula, his two wives and dozens of other suspects

