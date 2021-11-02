DPP wants to retain slain NLC director's evidence against MP Ayub Savula, others

Prosecutors want to keep the evidence of a former National Land Commission official in the Sh122.3 million theft case against Lugari MP Ayub Savula, his two wives and dozens of other suspects

Opposing a request by the accused to strike out the testimony of the later Jennifer Wambua, who was NLC deputy director, prosecutor Henry Kinyanjui said the evidence can be relied on by the court in determining the case against the suspects.

“The evidence of Ms Wambua can be relied on since it was given under oath before she was cross-examined,” Mr Kinyanjui said.

Ms Wambua was abducted when she left her office on March 12. Her mutilated body was found in the Ngong Forest a few days later.

She had testified in the case before she died, producing cheques, payment vouchers and invoices allegedly paid from the Government Advertising Agency to companies owned by some of the accused for services that she said had not been approved.

Now, defence lawyers, led by Cohen Amanya, want her evidence thrown out, saying “it was not subjected to cross-examination and is therefore inadmissible”.

Mr Amanya urged the new trial magistrate, Ms Wendy Kagendo Michemi, to reject the evidence, arguing that its veracity is untested.

“Its admission will violate Article 50 of the Constitution which advocates for a fair trial,” said Mr Amanya, adding that her testimony should be expunged from the court record.

The disappearance and subsequent killing of Ms Wambua shocked the former trial chief magistrate, Francis Andayi, who has since been transferred to Nyeri.

Soon after the news of her death emerged, he said: "In my many years of practice, I have not had such an incident where a witness dies.”

Ms Wambua had given evidence against former PS Sammy Itemere, Mr Savula and his two wives, Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Jepkor Kemboi, among others.

Some 30 suspects are jointly charged that between July 1, 2015 and August 30, 2018 at the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications in the Ministry of Information, they conspired to commit a felony - stealing Sh122,335,500.

Ms Michemi will rule whether to admit Ms Wambua's evidence on November 11.