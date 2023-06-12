DPP to withdraw Sh468m NYS case against ex-PS Lilian Omollo

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has applied to withdraw charges against former Permanent Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo over alleged loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

In the application filed before an anti-corruption court in Milimani, the DPP applied to withdraw abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony charges among others, against the former PS for Public Service and Youth Affairs.

Also read: Lilian Omollo denies her money was illegally got from NYS

The DPP applied to withdraw charges against Ms Omollo under Section 87 (a) of the criminal procedure code saying none of the witnesses who have testified in the cases so far, has implicated her directly or indirectly.