DPP to withdraw Sh468m NYS case against ex-PS Lilian Omollo

Lilian Omollo ps court

Former PS State Department of Public Service and Youth Development Lilian Mbogo –Omollo at Milimani Courts in this photo taken on May 29, 2018. She was facing abuse of office charges.

Photo credit: File I Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has applied to withdraw charges against former Permanent Secretary Lillian Mbogo-Omollo over alleged loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service (NYS).

In the application filed before an anti-corruption court in Milimani, the DPP applied to withdraw abuse of office and conspiracy to commit a felony charges among others, against the former PS for Public Service and Youth Affairs.

The DPP applied to withdraw charges against Ms Omollo under Section 87 (a) of the criminal procedure code saying none of the witnesses who have testified in the cases so far, has implicated her directly or indirectly.

Further, the DPP says in the application that the payments were concluded before she was appointed to the position and that she appointed a verification committee that only ensure only payable pending bills were recommended for payment, once she assumed office on December 18, 2015.

