DPP orders probe into electoral malpractices in Matungu and London Ward

Police at Echesa's home

Police officers are pictured outside the home of former Sports CS Rashid Echesa in Shibale, Kakamega County,  on March 4, 2021, while preparing to arrest him over an IEBC official's assault in Matungu.
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • DPP Noordin Haji also ordered IG Mutyambai to open a joint probe into allegations of violence and other electoral malpractices in Matungu and London Ward in Nakuru County.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered investigations into the assault of an electoral official during the by-election in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, on March 4.

