DPP orders probe into electoral malpractices in Matungu and London Ward

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered investigations into the assault of an electoral official during the by-election in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County, on March 4.

Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been arrested over this following the circulation of a video clip on social media.

Earlier, Mr Echesa was moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi from Kakamega Police Station where he spent Friday night.

Western Region Police Commander Peris Kimani confirmed Mr Echesa was transferred to the DCI offices in the capital city but declined to give further details.

Other malpractices

In a communique on Saturday to Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, DPP Noordin Haji also ordered him to open a joint probe into allegations of violence and other electoral malpractices in Matungu Constituency and London Ward in Nakuru County.

"I direct that you immediately institute joint investigations into the allegations and submit the resultant investigations file within 30 days," Mr Haji said.

Meanwhile, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Saturday summoned 10 politicians in a renewed fight against rising political intolerance ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The 10 include Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga.

The others are MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Feisal Bader (Msambweni), John Waluke (Sirisia), Fred Kapondi (Mt Elgon), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Charles Were (Kasipul) and Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini).