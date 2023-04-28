DPP orders arrest of city policeman over abuse of office, threats to kill

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji wants a senior police superintendent based at Vigilance House in Nairobi charged with three criminal offences.

DPP Haji directed Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome to arrest and charge Mr Nicodemus Danishe Ocholla with three counts - abuse of office, threats to kill and assault resulting in bodily harm.

The officer’s ex-wife accused him of using junior officers in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to track her colleagues at work and friends after she decided to end an abusive marriage.

The woman first filed her complaint with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) but claims she underwent frustrations while following up on the matter and opted to seek the intervention of the then Deputy Inspector-General,, who, on receipt of the complaint, referred her to the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) in 2021.

The IAU conducted an inquiry into the allegations under its then director and current DCI boss Mohamed Amin, who established that Mr Ocholla abused his position as a senior police officer.

The inquiry found that Mr Ocholla did so by enlisting the services of junior DCI officers to perform the unlawful duties of tracking and passing information to him, without following procedures, putting the lives of those who were in contact with the woman in danger.

Criminal charges were preferred against Mr Ocholla and the inspector-general also directed firm disciplinary action against the DCI officers who followed unlawful orders from him.

Section 51(2) of the NPS Act states that a police officer who fails to comply with unlawful orders shall not be subjected to disciplinary proceedings.

The DCI officers, being much aware of this provision of the law, decided to do the contrary.

The Police Reforms Working Group and human rights organisations have consistently raised concerns on the misuse of police tracking gadgets by rogue officers.