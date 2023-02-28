DPP Noordin Haji puts another feather in his cap

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been elected as the President of the Eastern Africa Association of Prosecutors (EAAP).

Mr Haji was elected during the 10th Annual General Meeting and Annual Conference in Kampala, Uganda.

EAPP is the regional body bringing prosecutors from Eastern African countries that aims to raise standards of professional conduct and ethics for African prosecutors and promote the rule of law, fairness, impartiality and respect for human rights and improve regional cooperation to combat crime.

As President of the entity, DPP Haji has said he will work to advance innovative strategies to tackle transnational organised crime and enhance regional and international cooperation and collaboration in the prosecution of transnational organised crimes such as terrorism, corruption cybercrime and human trafficking, among others.

Unique opportunity

“This unique opportunity to serve as the President of the Association is a responsibility I will duly undertake to ensure that the objectives of the Association are met. I affirm my commitment to strengthening regional cooperation,” DPP Haji said in his acceptance speech.

The ODPP expressed its gratitude to the members of the EAAP and pledged to strengthen regional cooperation in the prosecution of transnational organised crimes.