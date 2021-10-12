DPP has no arresting powers, High Court rules

DPP Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. The High Court has ruled that the Constitution does not recognise the power to arrest as an essential function of his office.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

The High Court has ruled that the Constitution does not recognise the power to arrest as an essential function of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.