DPP has 14 days to decide fate of blogger Cyprian Nyakundi’s extortion case

Cyprian Nyakundi

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has been given 14 days to decide the fate of blogger Cyprian Nyakundi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.