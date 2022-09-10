DPP Haji suffers blow in suit faulting staffing

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has lost a bid for dismissal of a court case filed by an activist alleging that his office only considered ethnic and religious backgrounds when filling 28 senior positions in his office.

Mr Haji wanted the court to strike out the case on the grounds that the activist, Memba Ocharo, lacked the capacity (locus standi) to sue and that the petition was below the legal threshold, in substance.

The activist filed the suit at the Labour Relations Court, Nairobi, accusing Mr Haji of nepotism and discrimination, alleging that the shortlisted candidates for the job opportunities came from the same religious and ethnic background.

In response, Mr Haji denied the claims and lodged a preliminary objection, arguing that Mr Ocharo was abusing the court process. He said the petitioner was acting in bad faith and with malice.

Asking the court to strike out the suit, the DPP said the petition was being motivated by a personal, political and religious vendetta against him as the office holder.

“The petitioner is a meddlesome interloper seeking orders without legal and factual basis and has no locus standi before this court,” said the DPP in his submissions.

Public interest

But Justice Stella Rutto dismissed the objection and ruled that the petition was a matter of public interest.

The judge added that an activist or any other person can move the court to enforce the Constitution, hence Mr Ocharo has the locus standi to challenge the recruitment.

She noted that the petition was filed to challenge the recruitment to fill certain positions within the DPP’s establishment, which is an independent office established under Article 157 (1) of the Constitution.

“It, therefore, follows that a recruitment exercise undertaken by the ODPP is a matter that impacts the public as it flows from its general functions and powers as donated by Article 252(1) (c) of the Constitution. This, therefore, brings the instant dispute within the realm of public interest,” said Justice Rutto.

The DPP’s office advertised the positions, including assistant directors of supplies, administration and human resource management, and finance officers, in May last year.

A total of 2,031 people applied by June 17, 2021. The office later shortlisted 148 persons for interviews.

Previously, the DPP refuted the discrimination and nepotism claims, saying special consideration was given to persons who are currently least represented in his office and those from marginalised communities, as well as persons living with disabilities.

Mr Haji released a list of all the shortlisted candidates showing that 103 professed Christianity, while 45 are of the Muslim faith.

But the activist argued that the shortlisted candidates depicted nepotism because they all come from the same religious and ethnic background.

Constitutional violations

On the DPP’s claims that the petition failed to meet the constitutional threshold, the court said the constitutional violations complained about by the petitioner and the alleged manner of violation were identifiable.

The activist, through lawyer Danstan Omari, is challenging the manner in which Mr Haji undertook the recruitment of the positions of principal administrative officer, senior supply chain management officer 1 and senior principal finance officer.

In the pending petition, lawyer Omari alleges that the candidates shortlisted for the positions were from the same ethnic background, and hence do not represent Kenya’s diversity as envisaged under Article 232 of the Constitution.

“DPP is a state officer and as such, should exercise his powers according to the provisions of Article 73 of the Constitution. The manner in which he exercised his powers in carrying out the recruitment for the positions did not exhibit any confidence in the public,” says the lawyer.

He wants the labour court to quash the recruitment and declare it unlawful.

for allegedly contravening the Constitution. He cited the DPP for alleged discrimination on account of religion

He relied on the provisions of Article 232(1) (i) of the Constitution, which provides for the values and principles of public service and specifically, affording adequate and equal opportunities for an appointment which should be across members of all ethnic groups.

The Petition was triggered by an advertisement placed in the print media by the ODPP on May 11, 2021, through which it invited applications for various positions to be filled within its establishment.

The activist stated that the subsequent shortlist which was published on the ODPP’s website, in respect of the positions of Principal Administrative Officer, Senior Supply Chain Management Officer 1 and Senior Principal Finance Officer, consist of persons from the same ethnic background.