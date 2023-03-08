DPP Haji: I'll decide whether to charge Matiang'i

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Yusuf Haji has said he will issue a decision in due course over whether to prosecute former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i in relation to an alleged police raid at his Karen home.

This comes hours after the former Minister's lawyers indicated that police said he would be charged with two counts.

"The duplicate file herein will be reviewed, and a decision thereto, shall be made in due course, based on the evidence, facts, the law, and the Decision to Charge Guidelines, 2019," said Mr Haji.

Dr Matiang’i is under probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following claims of a police raid at his Karen home on February 9, 2023. Detectives claim the former CS could have published false information regarding the incident.

Police maintain they never raided his home and accuse him of spreading false information meant to "spread tension in the country".

The previously powerful CS was on Tuesday released after spending the day at DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

His lawyer Danstan Omari said he will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.

"The question is are they taking waziri to court? They said not today. What remains is that they will choose a day to present the charge sheet in court," Mr Omari said yesterday.

Day of drama

Azimio leader Raila Odinga (wearing a hat) outside the gate of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road on February 7, 2023. Photo credit: Mary Wambui | Nation Media Group

His release followed a day of high drama at DCI headquarters which began with Dr Matiang’i temporarily barred entering the premises despite a summons until "all his lawyers are registered". Later, Azimio leader Raila Odinga staged a walk-in but was denied entry into the premises. A crowd gathered outside could be heard chanting "No Matiang'i, no peace!"

He was accompanied by Senator Edwin Sifuna who was also denied entry.

An officer at the gate said they had strict instructions not to let anyone in. Security at the entrance had been reinforced with a police vehicle to ensure no one got in while Dr Matiang'i was inside.

Minutes after Mr Odinga's arrival, Dr Matiang'i's legal team said that the former CS had been released, adding that the police will issue him with a notice to appear in court.

Mr Odinga left and the former CS also left some minutes after 4pm.