DPP Haji directs IG Mutyambai to probe doctored Ruto clip shared by Joho, Junet

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has directed the Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai to investigate the source of incitement remarks that have been attributed to Deputy President William Ruto in an edited clip shared on Twitter by Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.



The remarks are contained in an edited clip that went viral Tuesday depicting Mr Ruto as asking people from Western and Central Kenya who are living in Uasin Gishu county to leave the region.



In the original clip, Mr Ruto is heard complaining about an alleged plan by the state to disrupt Tuesday’s polls using chiefs. He also tells non-Kalenjin residents living in Uasin Gishu that the county is home to every Kenyan.

The clip was then edited to portray Ruto as issuing threats to non-Kalenjin residents of Uasin Gishu county and shared widely in an attempt to cause panic.

Ethnic incitement

In his letter to the IG, Mr Haji “says the alleged remarks or alleged doctored remarks or altered clips” are capable of propagating ethnic incitement, vilification of others or incitement to cause harm contrary to Articles 33(2) of the Constitution.