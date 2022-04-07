DPP Haji denies hiring from one ethnic group, releases staff list

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has refuted claims that his office only considered ethnic and religious backgrounds for 28 positions to be filled later this month.

The DPP’s office advertised the positions including assistant directors of supplies, administration and human resource management, and finance officers in June last year.

A total of 2,031 people applied at the close of the exercise on June 17, 2021. The DPP’s office later shortlisted 148 persons, for interviews set to begin on April 25.

An activist- Memba Ocharo moved to court this week seeking to stop the interviews arguing that the shortlisted candidates, especially for three positions, depict nepotism because they all come from the same religious and ethnic background.

“That the actions of the 1st respondent (DDP’s office) depict a clear violation of articles 7392) and 232 of the constitution and sections 3 and 8 of the Leadership and Integrity Act and section 17 of the Public officer Ethics Act,” Mr Ocharo said in a petition filed before the High Court.

Mr Haji however said the human resource advisory committee adhered to the set out criteria in shortlisting the candidates.

He said that four positions, senior principal finance officer, principal administrative officer, principal accountant and senior supply chain management officer, attracted the highest number of applicants, who met the minimum requirements.

Shortlisted candidates

The DPP said special consideration was given to persons who are currently least represented in his office and those from marginalised communities as well as persons living with disabilities.

“The members took into consideration our national values and only shortlisted candidates who met the requirements set out in the advertisement,” Mr Haji said.

Mr Haji released a list of all the shortlisted candidates showing that 103 professed Christianity while 45 are of Muslim faith.

“We recognise that in order for the ODPP to thrive and achieve its objectives, we must recruit, retain, and develop diverse talent from each of the Kenya’s 47 counties, including marginalised communities, with a variety of backgrounds, skills, and capabilities,” he said.

The DPP also published a list of all 1095 employees in his office as of December last year.

The list shows that the Kikuyu community, Luhya, and Kalenjin comprise the highest number of employees at 21.6 percent, 13.5 percent, and 12.9 percent respectively.