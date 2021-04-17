DPP allows KRA to prosecute Humphrey Kariuki's Sh41bn tax evasion case

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on February 9, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kariuki and his co-accused denied failing to pay tax of Sh17,782,553,085 to the commissioner of domestic taxes between January and December 2016.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has delegated his prosecutorial powers to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in the Sh41 billion tax evasion case against billionaire businessman Humphrey Kariuki.

