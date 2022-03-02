DP Ruto's UDA mobiliser strangled, body dumped in Nyeri river

Joseph Ochieng Handa alias Obude (left) had been at Dr Ruto’s official residence a number of times as part of the delegations from Nairobi that have pledged allegiance to the second in command.

Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

A grassroots political mobilizer for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was kidnapped in Nairobi two weeks ago and his body found in Nyeri raising suspicion about the motive of his killing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.