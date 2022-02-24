DP Ruto plans trips to US and UK on personal business

Deputy President William Ruto.

Deputy President William Ruto. He is expected to travel to the United States and Britain next week in a 12-day political charm offensive.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to travel to the United States and Britain next week in a 12-day political charm offensive.

