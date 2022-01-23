DP Ruto announces joint UDA, ANC rallies

Deputy President William Ruto has announced plans for joint political rallies with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, signifying a new alliance ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

Dr Ruto, while speaking at the ANC party's National Delegates Congress (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, revealed that together with the ANC leader and other partners including Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula and Tujibebe party Leader William Kabogo, they will hold joint rallies starting in Nakuru County on Wednesday before moving to Western and Central Kenya on Friday and Saturday respectively.

"We will from now walk together and beginning Wednesday, we shall be in Nakuru before touring Western on Friday and Central Kenya on Saturday," the DP announced.

The DP said today marks the beginning of a new journey for Kenya.

"I want to confirm on behalf of UDA and my team that we will work with ANC, Ford Kenya and all parties that want to walk this journey of bringing all Kenyans together."

"We are going to raise the bar of leadership so that conmanship does not become the equation of leadership," Dr Ruto said.

He said Kenyans must refuse and resist "criminalization of alternative views."

"Criminal justice cannot be weaponized to drive and erect political projects," added the DP.

Mr Mudavadi launched a scathing attack at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, which Dr Ruto is part of, accusing it of massive corruption and presiding over heavy public debt.

"We have lost sight of the meaning of government. Government is now about formalized corruption, through budgeting to steal," Mr Mudavadi said.