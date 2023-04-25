DP Gachagua lobbies for Kenya to host next Forbes summit

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's official visit to Botswana that began last week ended on Tuesday, with Kenya being granted an opportunity to host the next Forbes under 30 Africa summit this year.

The opportunity came just hours after Mr Gachagua lobbied for the country to host the third summit, and a day after participating as a panellist at the summit’s second edition.

According to a statement from the Deputy President’s office, Kenya’s success at getting the opportunity is a s a result of “the country’s renowned credentials as a leading entrepreneurship hub in Africa.”

Speaking during the panel discussion, Mr Gachagua stated that the youth can steer sustainable development through innovation.

"I started my first business while at the University of Nairobi. The youth must take advantage of governments which have given them a latitude and created an enabling environment for business," he stated.

“Digital innovation is key to entrepreneurship, hence the reason Kenya is investing in the 100,000km digital superhighway. This will trigger and spur innovations, and other startups across the country," he added.

On his Twitter platform, Mr Gachagua assured the organising team, saying that the summit will help shine a light on thousands of Kenyan youth.

“It will be an honour for our country to host this accolade, which recognises the best of the best in youth entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship opportunities are infinite, especially in the digital age. Besides putting Kenya on the world map as a leading tourism destination, the thousands of vibrant, tech-savvy youth of our country will be exposed to learn from each other why they are the solution to the socio-economic challenges in Kenya and the globe,” he said.

“It will also be a huge motivation. Getting to be a thought leader in the industry requires no magic, but hard work, determination, and keeping the eye on the ball. I would like to assure the team of Randall Lane, the Chief Content Officer of Forbes Media and Editor of Forbes Magazine, Julius Mwale, industrial entrepreneur, investor and Principal of Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC), Shivish Soni of Sun Group, among other players with whom I had a fruitful engagement this morning that Kenya will deliver,” he added.

Following this, the Chief Content Officer of Forbes Media, Randall Lane, who is also the Editor of Forbes Magazine, is expected to visit the country soon to set in place preparations for hosting the summit, which is known for calling attention to successful entrepreneurs aged below 30.