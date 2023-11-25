DP Gachagua addresses AU committee on UNSC reforms

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Friday afternoon addressed the Summit of the African Union Committee of Ten (C-10) Heads of State and Government on Reform of the United Nations Security Council in Ciudad de la Paz, Equatorial Guinea, on behalf of President William Ruto.

The three-day Summit, which was held in public and private sessions, reviewed the emerging international momentum on the reform of the UNSC to prepare Africa for any outcome in the process, which began in 2005.

The Heads of State and Government from the C-10 States discussed how to utilise the Common African Position as a negotiating framework to agree on a realistic roadmap for the reform of the UNSC in the best interests of the continent. Members of the C-10 include Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of the Congo, Namibia, Zambia, Libya, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal and Uganda.

The C-10 States raised concerns that reforming the UNSC has taken long, since 2005, yet Africa being part of the global organisation as a permanent member alongside Russia, the United States of America, France, China and the United Kingdom is a right.

There are also non-permanent member positions, which are held on a rotational basis. Africa is represented by Mozambique, Gabon and Ghana.

Mr Gachagua delivered his remarks in a closed-door meeting where he read a statement on behalf of President Ruto.

Other leaders made their submissions before the closed-door meeting.

In reference to Chapter Eight of the UN Charter, they said regions and regional organisations are central to peace and security and, hence cannot be overlooked.

They raised concerns that some decisions of the African Union are disregarded, pointing to exclusion.

Until the continent is represented

The President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo said Africa cannot be left behind and called on Member States to be steadfast until the continent is represented.

On the other hand, President Denis Nguesso of the Republic of the Congo called for a change of tack in pushing for reforms at the UNSC because the current method has delayed delivering results since 2005.

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat said the African Union has immensely contributed to peace on the continent, and the demand for inclusion in the UNSC is a legitimate demand that cannot be overlooked.

President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone asked the African Union member States to remain united in demanding reform of the UNSC, saying solidarity is the surest way.

The UN Representative to the African Union Parfait Onanga-Anyanga said the UN is committed to changes to address historical injustices in response to the demands of the changing world.

The C-10 was set up during the 4th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly on August 4, 2005, through Decision Ext/Assembly/AU/Dec.1 (IV), with the core mandate of presenting, advocating and canvassing support for the Common African Position on the Reform of the UNSC as enshrined in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.