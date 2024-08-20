Douglas Kanja gets Senate nod for Kenya’s top police job
Douglas Kanja, the career policeman who started from the bottom, is a step away to the top after securing the Senate greenlight to issue supreme commands to Kenya’s police service.
Senators on Tuesday morning adopted a joint committee report recommending his appointment as Kenya’s new inspector-general following the resignation of Mr Japheth Koome at the height of anti-government protests.
Mr Kanja, who survived queries on his degree, his role in rights abuse during anti-government protests, and age concerns, now awaits National Assembly’s nod to assume the big boots.
More follows.