Double tragedy for family of missing journalist Bogonko Bosire

David Bosire Bogonko

Mr David Bosire, Bogonko Bosire's father. 

Photo credit: File | Carol Chebet | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

The family of missing journalist Bogonko Bosire has suffered another blow after his father, Mr David Bosire, died on Monday afternoon. This comes hardly a month after Bogonko's younger brother, Joshua Bosire, died by suicide.

