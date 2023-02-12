Don’s industrious side praised as leaders pay glowing tributes

The late Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Albert Omore Magoha was yesterday eulogised as a committed, diligent and hardworking leader who never shied to speak his mind.

Prof Magoha, who was laid to rest at his Umiru home in Gem, Siaya County, attracted praise from both his former colleagues and senior officials of the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza administration.

President Ruto was represented by ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

In his message of condolence, President Ruto termed the former CS as an energetic and frank worker who did not mince his words.

“In the process, he grew to be bigger than the family space could hold. Prof was a citizen of Africa and the entire world,” he said.

President Ruto served with Prof Magoha in the previous cabinet. He also worked with the departed don when he was the Higher Education minister as Prof Magoha was the vice chancellor of the University of Nairobi (UoN).

“He loved this country and enjoyed serving it. He put his heart into everything and whatever he did. This made him occupy large spaces whenever he went,” said the President.

The Head of State lauded Prof Magoha’s effort when he championed for 100 per cent transition by visiting children in slums to ensure that no one was denied a chance to go to school due to poverty.

Kenyatta's praise

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta, on his part, praised Prof Magoha for “bringing sanity and quality to the country’s education system”.

Mr Kenyatta said was attracted to Prof Magoha’s style of work when he was the UoN vice-chancellor.

“At the time the country was facing numerous cases of exam cheating, I was convinced that he was the right person to deal with the vice after I saw his contribution in transforming the University of Nairobi,” he said during the funeral service conducted at Moi University’s Odera Akang’o campus.

He pointed out that Prof Magoha attained a milestone for Kenya, noting that the attainment of 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools was a major milestone not just for the country but the entire region.

Former Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo, while delivering a tribute on behalf of the colleagues who served in President Kenyatta’s administration, said Prof Magoha had no time for laziness.

“He wanted to be out there in the field and engaged with the teachers and learners on the ground. He was obedient, diligent and hardworking,” she said.

Ms Omamo recalled that there was nothing Prof Magoha was given that he failed to do, noting that he would rarely engage in idle talk.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga mourned the don as a straight-talking person and an honest leader who meant well for every person he interacted with.

Mr Odinga said Prof Magoha was a great man who deserves to be honoured as a great hero of the Luo community.

“He has helped restore the standards of education in this country and left an indelible mark in the country’s history,” he said.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu expressed commitment that he will follow in the footsteps of his predecessor.

Other leaders who remembered Prof Magoha for the great service he offered to the country included Siaya Governor James Orengo, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, former CS Raphael Tuju and Labour CS Florence Bore.

Whereas the Magoha family had requested for a zero-politics funeral, the ceremony was marked by political undertones as leaders bashed ODM legislators who met President Ruto on Tuesday.

While calling on his supporters to remain steadfast, Mr Odinga assured them that there is hope in his quest for justice. He accused some people of betrayal.

“I don’t want traitors in this cause. Our people should remain steadfast as we are sure of reaching our destination which I promise will be good for all of us,” he said.

Mr Orengo, while speaking in parables, said there was a need for leaders to respect the party leadership and organs.