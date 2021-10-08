Doctors warned against using head lice drug, antibiotics on Covid-19 patients

Ivermectin.

A health worker displays a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Jackline Macharia

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has warned healthcare workers against using head lice drug Ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients.

