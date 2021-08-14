Doctors dabbling in comedy 

When the title doctor is mentioned, it conjures up the image of a person in a white lab coat, stethoscopes around the neck, matched with a serious face and probably injection needles stacked in a carton box behind them.

The last thing a patient would imagine is the same doctor cracking jokes on social media. But Dr Gideon Kiprono is exactly that kind of doctor. The medical officer at Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital in Nakuru County is a jack of all trades.

Dr Kiprono has been a content creator for the past year, turning his unusual encounters with his patients into short comic video clips that he shares on Facebook.

What started as a distraction after hours attending to patients has turned him into a social media sensation, gaining more than 6,000 followers.

“I started last year. My first video depicted the irony of a health practitioner warning the public to avoid touching their mouths to curb the spread of Covid-19, then he himself proceeding to touch his mouth,” he says.

“I only started consultation videos recently where I have someone acting as the patient. However, when I don’t have anyone to act the patient’s part, I clone myself.”

But the doctor has had the acting bug since his university days, when he occasionally wrote scripts for plays and poems and would even perform the poems once in a while.

Poetry collection

“I have also published two books. One is a poetry collection titled Revived Through Poetry. The second is a self-help book called The Optimist Creed.”

As a doctor with no background training in videography, he has had to learn on the job.

“There are days when I shoot a video and then later realise that the lighting is so poor. If I don’t have the time to reshoot, I consult Google on how to make the lighting better. Sometimes, when I don’t write a script to guide my performance, I might mess with the flow, which forces me to redo the whole thing or find easier ways of editing,” adds the 29-year-old.

“Because my videos are short, I can sometimes shoot them in my office at the hospital before patients start trickling in. Initially, I would get my friends to help shoot the video, but I have now invested in a camera and a tripod stand. I am also learning about video editing apps that will make my work easier.”

He explains that the only conflict he experiences between being a doctor and a content creator is when he sees cast doctors in movies doing things that a qualified doctor would not do.

Main source of income

However, he says that fear can also pose a setback as the anxiety to get out of one’s shell can hinder how funny an individual can be.”

“If you are always serious, it’s going to be hard. Also, you cannot afford to just be funny without passing a message,” he avers.

Many kilometres away in Eldoret, Dickenns Omanga, a resident doctor in orthopaedic surgery, also prides himself on his content creation. Just like Dr Kiprono’s, his YouTube channel is also one year old. He also started his first channel as a pastime, but 62 videos later and 4,980 subscribers, the medic has not looked back.

“I have a certain group of youth for whom I was designing magazines. I designed four issues for them, and they challenged me to make a video out of it. Once it was ready, I decided to post it on YouTube. Soon enough, I made another one, and I’m still going at it,” he explains.

He points out that his motivation came from the push to do things other than medicine that he enjoyed, and a desire to share his life experiences. Being a full-time doctor, he explains that juggling between the two has been the biggest challenge because they are both demanding.

“Making one video takes time. To shoot and edit might take as long as six hours, and sometimes it can take longer than that. My career is also demanding, so I have to plan my topic in advance so that I spend the least time shooting and editing. So I only produce a video per week,” says the top student in the 2006 national exams.

He, nonetheless, says he has no plans to abandon or pause his medical ambitions as that is his family’s main source of income.

Dr Dickenns Omanga, an orthopedic surgeon at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County. Dr Omanga is also content creator. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I am first a doctor, but whenever I get leisure time, I will keep creating content on YouTube,” he says.

So where does he get his ideas?

“A lot of the stuff I create online is from things I do and use. It is basically anything I think might be of benefit to people learning from them. I also get inspiration from other content creators in the same niche that I am. Most of them are from the West,” he remarks.

Contrary to the opinion of many, he says art and medicine are intimately connected.

“Nowadays, it is nearly impossible to be a scientist without a touch of art,” he said.

“We say surgery is both a science and an art. You need to stitch someone nicely so that they don’t have an ugly scar - that is the artistic part.

“For orthopaedists like me, you need to fix a bone and blade that will correct a deformity and so on,” he says.

Dr Dickenns Omanga, an orthopedic surgeon at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, records himself at his home on August 12, 2021. Dr Omanga is also content creator. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The medic adds that it is difficult to survive on just one side of the divide and one needs to have an artistic hand to be a scientist, especially in medicine and the other way round.

“We are all artists somehow. Art calls for more creativity than science, which calls for more in-depth thought. But in the world we live in right now, we have seen people in art doing quite well,” he says.

What has impacted my life since I started this journey is the ability to express myself, he says.

“I wasn’t as outspoken but a bit of an introvert. I wasn’t as articulate, but now I have really improved in terms of sharing. I used to be on social media platforms but I never used to share anything. I have also learnt patience from editing, having to wait to get all the clips you need.”

What needs to be changed or improved in content creation is based on value, he says.