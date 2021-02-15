Dr Naveenchandra Archarya
Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Doctor recomends regular sex to prevent prostate cancer

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51

By  Steve Otieno  &  Hellen Shikanda

What you need to know:

  • Dr Naveenchandara Acharya, who will be leading the team performing the procedure scientifically known as laparoscopic radical prostatectomy.
  • The procedure involves a cut, less than 1.5 centimetres on the patient’s skin, and directing the key-hole camera through small holes – often three or four – to remove the prostate gland.

It’s a new dawn for cancer patients in Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.