Do not ridicule people who stammer; understand them

Do you have a relative, a friend or classmate who stammers? If your response is yes, how do you cope with their speech disorder?

Do you make their life easier or you complicate matters for them? Today, I try fit in the shoes of more than 70 million people in the world who have speech problems, including stammers, also called stutters.

According to science, stuttering has many causes — emotional, neurological, inappropriate reactions by caregivers and family members and speech motor difficulties.

Others are head injuries, some forms of medication, stroke and Parkinson’s disease, according to Stamma, the British Stammering Association.

In my interactions, I have observed the challenges of stutters over the years. Many suffer bouts of anxiety before or when making comments in the public.

They actually fear talking in front of their peers because their confidence and self-esteem are low. They suffer untold ridicule and even rejection by non-stammers, some of whom makes jokes of their condition.

This is unacceptable in this era of diversity and inclusivity. I want you to think about that little girl who is making an excuse to miss school because it will be her turn to make a class presentation.

Spare a thought for that 30-year-old gentleman or lady who didn’t pursue his or her career because of fear that their speech was not good.

There is a mother having sleeping nights because their child developed a stammer.

Try to think about what people who stammer go through and how their condition has impacted their lives even in mundane situations such as ordering food in an hotel.

The important step to embracing them is just being patient and listening. Always give them ample time to say what they want. Do not interrupt or cut them short or laugh at them.

Remember, there is no cure for stuttering, with experts saying early treatment may stop childhood stuttering from persisting into adulthood.

Emmah studies Communication and Media at Rongo University.