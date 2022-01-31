Do not ridicule people who stammer; understand them

Stammerer often suffer untold ridicule and even rejection by non-stammers, some of whom makes jokes of their condition.

By  Emmah Nyiva

Student

Rongo University

What you need to know:

  • In my interactions, I have observed the challenges of stutters over the years.
  • Many suffer bouts of anxiety before or when making comments in the public.

Do you have a relative, a friend or classmate who stammers? If your response is yes, how do you cope with their speech disorder?

