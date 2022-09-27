Discrimination is illegal, says HIV and Aids advocate

Employers have been warned about discriminating against persons living with HIV/Aids.

Dr Ruth Laibon-Masha, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council, said Kenyan law is clear on such cases.

“When you look at Section 5 (3) (a) the Act provides for the protection from discrimination on any grounds and is specific about non-discrimination on the basis of one’s HIV status. We have been enlightening and furnishing state corporations among other employers so that they support persons living with HIV and not discriminate against anyone,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Nation highlighted the plight of a 23-year-old General Service Unit recruit who was dismissed because of his HIV status.

Dr Laibon-Masha also announced that Kenya had been prequalified for the 22nd International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA) which, she explained, will define the HIV response trajectory for the world as well as the HIV-burdened region.

According to Luc Armand Bodea, the director of ICASA, the global event is organised by the Society for Aids in Africa every two years.

“To organise ICASA we employ a bidding system and so far we have had more than five countries that bid to host ICASA… Kenya was voted to be pre-selected alongside Zimbabwe to go through what we call the assessment visit, which is why my delegation of three… will be here for two days,” he explained.

While assuring Mr Bodea that Kenya will deliver if given the opportunity, Dr Laibon-Masha said the country has been dealing with HIV for the past four decades, added that the country has the second largest HIV treatment programme in the region after South Africa.

She added that President William Ruto had pledged $10 million to the Global Fund Kitty, “an increase of 40 per cent from the amount pledged during the 6th Replenishment in 2019, as a show of commitment and solidarity with global partners in the fight against HIV, TB, and malaria”.

The experts said that in sub-Saharan Africa, adolescent girls and boys aged 15 to 24 are at higher risk of HIV infection.

“They account for about one in four new infections despite comprising only 10 per cent of the population.”