Disciplinary cases high at Interior department, KRA

Some 566 public officers were dismissed from service in the 2020/2021 financial year, a new report shows.

A survey by the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows that parastatals recorded the highest number of dismissals at 333, followed by ministries and state departments at 167.

About 53 staff members were fired in public universities while constitutional commissions and independent offices dismissed three.

The Interior Department and the Kenya Revenue Authority had the highest number of disciplinary cases at 489 and 262, respectively.

The State Department for Vocational and Technical Training had 237, Kenya Ports Authority had 159 and Kenya Prisons Service, 155.

Kenyatta National Hospital had 136 cases, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (122) while the Kenya Wildlife Service had 109.

The overall number of disciplinary cases, however, dropped to 4012 from 7,151 the previous year – probably aided by the work-from-home policy imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Parastatals and semi-autonomous government agencies topped with 1,661 disciplinary cases. Ministries and State departments came second with 1232 cases, while public universities had 222 cases.

Constitutional commissions and independent offices registered 15 disciplinary cases while statutory authorities had nine.

Absence from duty

Absence from duty without permission presented the highest number of disciplinary cases at 25 per cent, followed by negligence of duty at 20 per cent, non-compliance with wealth declaration procedures at 13 per cent, fraud at eight per cent and pecuniary embarrassment at seven per cent.

“It was established that 71 per cent of the disciplinary cases were concluded within six months, 22 per cent were outstanding beyond six months while seven per cent were pending in court as of June 30, 2021,” the PSC said in its report.

Some 799 public officers also resigned from office over the period, with 438 from parastatals and semi-autonomous agencies.