Discharge your duties diligently, Ruto tells new High Court judges





President William Ruto has asked the newly sworn in High Court judges to discharge their duties diligently and uphold their oaths.

Speaking at the State House, the President said the swearing-in of the judges was a confirmation of the independence of the country and that all systems of governance are working.

He also called upon the judges to remember the promises they made to serve diligently, to be impartial and protect the constitution.

“As you write those judgements, remember you swore in the name of God. You have sworn to diligently serve the people of Kenya...and I have no doubt you will serve this country with diligence. You have promised to be impartial and not to be influenced by ethnicity and religion and that fear, favour, ill will and prejudice will not lace your judgments,” said the President.

The 20 new judges will push the total number of High Court judges to 102.

“You have committed that you will always do that which is impartial and you will not succumb to blackmail and threats. Remember to administer but also protect and defend the constitution of Kenya because that is the basis on which we are established as a nation,” the President added.

The President has also asked the judges to be mindful of the Judiciary as a whole and to ensure that it is dignified and respected and that the Judiciary’s independence, integrity and confidence are upheld.

“As you consider all the issues that come before you, remember that you serve in the Judiciary of Kenya. We want the Judiciary respected, and so it’s your responsibility to ensure that our Judiciary is fair, independent, competent and above all serves with integrity. I have no doubt in my mind that you have what it takes to discharge and live up to your oath of office,” said the president.

The swearing of the judges, sourced from Judiciary, legal practice and academia, comes a week after they were nominated by the Judicial Service Commission.

Those sworn in are Patricia Gichohi, Josephine Mongare, Samwel Mukira, Aleem Visram, Dennis Magare, Heston Nyaga, John Chigiti, Lawrence Mugambi, Gregory Mutai, Robert Wananda, Francis Ochieng, Fred Mugambi and Patricia Nyaundi. Others are Diana Kavedza, Sophie Chirchir, Mwaisha Said, Florence Macharia, Teresa Achieng and Peter Mulwa.

While submitting the list, the Judicial Service Commission explained that the judges had been picked based on merit, gender, regional balance and affirmative action.